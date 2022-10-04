WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held their monthly meeting on Sept. 27 at their headquarters in downtown West Jefferson.
The party has several Precinct Captains lined up and they need a few more including Jefferson, West Jefferson, Creston, Helton, Elk, Laurel and Piney Creek. To learn more contact Elsie Hall at elsiehall08@gmail.com
They are now recruiting volunteers to canvass, make phone calls, write postcards and staff HQ.
The party spoke on how they had a successful day at the Ashe Food Pantry with six volunteers giving out bananas, milk, meats, cheeses, bread, crates of fruits and vegetables.
Voices of Ashe organized the Rally for Reproductive Rights and Abortion Access where women shared their abortion stories. Participants heard more about Medicaid Expansion, birth control options and how they party and community can help. For more information contact Beth Sorrell at basorrell@gmail.com
The FDR Dinner was a success in the party’s eyes, where around 60 guests attended and feasted on tamales, black beans, rice, vegetables and tres leches cake. Polly Jones was presented with the 2022 FDR Award.
“Jones continues to be a great friend to us and among her vast number of accomplishments.” said Ralph Sorrell. “She has been a school teacher, a School Board member for 12 years and she is responsible for helping save the New River from being dammed in the 70s.”
The Democratic Women of Ashe have organized a group and their first meeting attracted 22 women. A research committee was formed to develop a mission statement.
The party had a Zoom presentation from Lamar Richards of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice on the upcoming court case of Moore v. Harper. Depending on the outcome of this Supreme Court case, presidential and congressional elections could be drastically effected by legislatures instead of the people.
Beth Sorrell is out canvassing for the upcoming election, where she will be running for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, She has been getting the word out about the election, recording radio ads and planning an ice cream social for young Latinos.
Darlene Massey then gave a report on Ben Massey’s campaign. They have been canvassing for several weeks and they are ramping it up. Signs have been placed out on the roads, 9,000 postcards were sent out and a new batch will arrive soon. He continues with Meet & Greets, radio and newspaper ads and phone calls.
Ralph Sorrell will begin working on radio ads and welcomes anyone who would like to help. Contact him at ralphsorrell@hotmail.com
The Ashe County Democratic Party will hold their next meeting on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Location will be the Ashe Democratic Headquarters, 102 N Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson.
