JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party met on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Sen. Jeff Jackson from Mecklenburg County was the evening’s guest speaker.
The Treasurer’s Report, as compiled by Treasurer LeVonda Clouse, showed the current party balance as of Feb. 23 to be $911.76. This included the beginning balance of $793.50, a returned check for $100 and a refund from Act Blue for $18.26.
At the county convention on April 10, Clouse will officially step down from her position as Treasurer and party member Steve Panella will take her place. At the meeting they will be electing county executive committee officers. Polly Jones who serves as First Vice Chair and Roy Carter who serves as Second Vice Chair will be stepping down from their positions and those who are interested in the positions are invited to step up.
Sorrell also shared that he would like to also step down from his position as Chair for a few years and he may move to one of the Vice Chair positions. The party is also trying to secure a dynamic guest speaker for the event.
While discussing old business, Chairman Ralph Sorrell shared that the party’s Adopt-a-Highway request was approved by NC DOT for a section of Buck Mountain Road in West Jefferson. However, the sign has not been approved yet and it has not been determined when it will be installed.
Kelly Breiding shared an update on her efforts for obtaining NAACP membership. Breiding said she was having trouble making contact. It was suggested that Breiding contact Cox Grove Church and those who were involved with the Black Lives Matter march in Ashe in June.
Sorrell shared that the party did not get a response from U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx regarding the letter that was sent.
Also discussed were ways that the party can get more involved with local service projects. The Ashe County Democratic Party did work with Habitat for Humanity on a Saturday in January as a service project.
One suggestion was for the party to volunteer at Ashe Sharing Center on a distribution day, which gauged favorable responses among party members. It was decided that the party will look into working a day at the Sharing Center in the near future.
Breiding suggested that the party set up a free food location in the county as a community exchange. She said that some of her friends in Southwest Louisiana have created a similar, non-partisan organization to support their community.
She said maybe have two or three of these spots placed around the county as a place for people to exchange food with maybe a sign saying the Ashe County Democratic Party in charge of it.
“That’s an idea of a thing that could be ongoing and attractive to people,” Breiding said.
Former Rep. Ray Russell introduced Jackson, who plans to run for Richard Burr’s seat in 2022, to the crowd.
Jackson is a former assistant district attorney who is a member of the U.S. National Guard. He was deployed for one year in Afghanistan. Russell described him as a “fine guy” with three wonderful children and a beautiful wife.
The campaign website for Jackson can be accessed at www.jeffjacksonnc.com.
Jackson spoke about treating the campaign as preparation for the job versus a giant marketing effort.
“If you knew that you were just going to become a U.S. senator for our state in January of 2023, and all you wanted to do was hit the ground running, what would you do between now and then to make sure you could do that,” Jackson asked.
He spoke about visiting areas of the state that you are unfamiliar with to show up and listen. He spoke of being upfront and doing an extraordinary amount of work and incorporating what you have learned into an agenda based on what the state needs.
”We’ve got two counties in North Carolina, rural and urban, and we treat urban counties as a monolith and we treat rural counties, we certainly treat them as a monolith,” Jackson said.
He added that he visited Hoke, Translyvania and Yadkin counties recently and all three counties aside from being classified as rural, have virtually nothing in common.
He said their economic history is completely different, their demography is different and even their economic future is different.
”Their needs and priorities are completely different, you don’t know that unless you show up,” Jackson said.
He said there is no playbook for winning a race like this and Democrats do not win on their merits.
During his visit to Yadkin County, he learned that there was a hospital that closed five years ago. He talked to a doctor who was employed at the hospital when it closed and he also spoke with members of the press about telling a story about how things could be different. He also said you could talk to local families and local early childhood workers about how you should not have to drive 30 minutes to go to a hospital.
“There are things that you can do, it just takes a lot of time and a lot of effort,” Jackson said. “That’s what I’ve signed up for, that’s the type of a campaign I’ve signed up for. It is the only way I think we have a chance of winning.”
He said he is going to spend a lot of time away from his family and he cannot justify this without running a real campaign and trying to raise expectation about what a senate campaign should look like.
Jackson said he is really excited about this race. He said it is what he has been waiting to see as a voter himself.
Sorrell said that Jackson’s plans reminded him of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008 because he did a lot of work to reach out to each state. During this time Obama had a person in each state House district that would visit counties like Ashe each week and get their opinions and suggestions.
Russell said that he feels urban Democrats have typically given up on rural areas and simply written them off.
”Jeff said it correctly, you cannot win statewide and just write off rural North Carolina,” Russell said. “I really think you’re doing the right thing, I’m just really excited about you running.”
Sorrell said that as an off-year election, he feels good about Democratic wins.
Jackson said he does not anticipate as much down-ballot voting in 2022 and he does not believe that any other members of the Trump family who choose to run will have as large of a turnout as former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
