JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held its October meeting via Zoom on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
Treasurer LaVonda Clouse reported that the party’s balance was $2,419.80 as of Oct. 20.
According to Chairman Ralph Sorrell, the party has purchased four daily ads on WKSK, which began running on Sept. 30. Since then, they added two more daily ads on Oct. 15 after receiving a $500 donation. They also purchased a color, full-page ad in the Ashe Post & Times and have been running quarter-page ads each week in October.
The headquarters is currently being staffed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. They are hoping to expand these hours with more volunteers.
Commissioner candidate Beth Sorrell said 1,200 Democratic postcards were sent out containing the party’s message. According to Sorrell, she sent out about 400-500 for her campaign and was unsure how many NC Senate candidate Jeanne Supin sent. There was also a women-to-women letter writing campaign with approximately 100 of them being sent.
During the discussion of new business, Sorrell said more volunteers are needed for shifts to hand out information at the Ashe County Agricultural Services Building during early voting.
Those interested can email the party at ashedemschair@gmail.com to sign up.
Media Committee Chair Courtney Hartzog provided an update saying that the committee continues to move steadily along, meeting each week with a recent focus of encouraging people to display signs around the county.
She said the next big move for the media committee will be seeking volunteers to help with a planned text message reach out to young voters and potential moderate voters.
Party member Lucy Ballard and Beth Sorrell have worked to get the party signed up with ThruText. According to Hartzog, the main objective is to make sure people have a plan to get out and vote by getting in touch with them via text messaging. Those interested can email the party to sign up and volunteer.
“If you’re phone shy but still want to contribute, this is a great way to still be able to get in touch with people,” Ballard said.
The party’s plans for Election Day on Nov. 3 is to have as many people present at precincts as possible to put signs out and stand out at the entrance of the building. Those interested in participating can contact Ralph Sorrell.
Rep. Ray Russell provided a voting update for Ashe County that included all available data from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.
According to Russell, in Ashe the numbers which included both absentee ballots and early voting ballots, there were 1,217 Democrats, 1,464 Republicans, 1,024 unaffiliated and 13 third-party voters. This made for a total of 3,717 votes cast as of the end of the day on Oct. 19.
“This is a ‘get out the vote’ election and the key to Biden winning, the key to me winning, key to David Wilson Brown winning, is us getting people to the polls who would vote for Democrats who have been shy or unwilling to vote before,” Russell said.
Representative Chaz Beasley was also present on the call and spoke about the importance of all the candidates on the down-ballot races.
David Wilson Brown, who is running against incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx for the U.S. House of Representatives said this is a critical election.
He added that Democrats need to see a friendly face at the polls because it makes a big difference and helps encourage them and others to come out and vote. In closing, Brown reminded everyone to make sure to vote up and down the ballot, not just for President.
Prior to adjournment, Russell provided polling data for the 93rd District, noting how close it is between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Russell added that if Democrats continue to work hard and vote in Ashe and Watauga, it could result in winning the district for Joe Biden, adding that a recent poll showed Gov. Roy Cooper was up by six points in the district against his opponent Dan Forrest.
The party plans to possibly get together to meet before next month’s meeting on the evening of Election Day on Nov. 3. Details will be sent out via email in the upcoming weeks.
