WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Democratic Party held their monthly meeting on Sept. 22 in the upper picnic shelter of West Jefferson Park.
Present at the meeting were incumbent Rep. Ray Russell who is running against Republican candidate Ray Pickett to keep his seat representing the NC House's 93rd district.
At the meeting, Russell expressed his disapproval of the "barrage of negative mailers" being sent out to voters by the Republican Party.
"I just can't believe how much negative mailing is going on right now," Russell said.
He added that the Republicans are afraid of the possibility of the Democrats flipping both the House and Senate this year.
Russell also said the news circulating that he voted to defund the police was a lie and that he also does not plan to triple the state budget either.
During the "new business" portion of the meeting, the party discussed the upcoming countywide "Keep Ashe Beautiful" litter sweep on Oct. 3. The Ashe Democratic Party will be completing a clean up on their newly adopted section of Buck Mountain Road.
Those interested can contact Elsie Hall to sign up at elsiehall08@gmail.com
Chairman Ralph Sorrell briefly discussed the virtual FDR Dinner the party held on Sept. 12. Sorrell spoke about the keynote speech by David Wilson Brown, who is the candidate to represent the 5th Congressional District of NC.
Sorrell said it was an effective speech talking about FDR's Second Bill of Rights and why the country needs them now more than ever.
He also shared a positive message he stumbled across that was used in the Democratic Party's platform for 2016.
"Democrats believe that cooperation is better than conflict, unity is better than division, empowerment is better than resentment and bridges are better than walls," Sorrell recited.
The Ashe County Democratic Party Headquarters, which is located at Rep. Ray Russell's office in Jefferson is opened Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am until 3 p.m. More volunteers are welcome so the HQ may be opened additional days and hours.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party will be Oct. 20 via Zoom Video Communications.
