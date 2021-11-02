ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Democratic Party met on Oct. 26 via Zoom for its monthly meeting and discussion.
The meeting was led by Chair Ralph Sorrell.
The meeting began with old business, including the recent Keep Ashe Beautiful litter sweep on Oct. 9.
Ten members participated in the sweep and collected a total of 22 bags of trash on the party’s section of Deep Ford Road in Lansing.
Several members also helped distribute food for the Ashe Food Pantry on Oct. 11.
Sorrell and Ben Massey then announced their attendance of the recent State Party’s State Executive Committee meeting on Oct. 16 through Zoom.
New business included Sorrell reporting that the Executive Committee had nominated Elaine Jacobs to take the recently vacated third vice chair position as Steve Schwinn stepped down due to relocation. Jacobs accepted the position.
Ray Russell and Jacobs then gave updates regarding redistricting in the state, which are being debated by State Legislature. Russell said that most of the maps are “aggressively partisan” and mentioned that one of the maps removes two precincts in Watauga from the rest of the county. This action has never been done before.
One of the precincts is where Russell resides, which prevents him from running in NC House 93rd, where he previously won two years ago.
Jacobs urged all members to go to the Common Cause website, www.commoncause.org, to view the maps and comment on the State Legislature’s comment page.
“We need to let them know we’re paying attention,” said Jacobs.
Lastly, the party discussed how they’re planning to get the message out that the Democrats are working to help people find jobs and affordable health care.
Russell suggested that they focus on local issues regarding the new middle school and that they should tell stories of how their policies have helped local families.
Jacobs suggested that climate change has continued to be an issue that should be bipartisan where the community can all work for solutions for the greater good of Ashe County.
