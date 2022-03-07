ASHE COUNTY — In recent weeks, Ashe County has been seeing numbers well up into the one hundreds in regards to new reported cases. As protocols and guidelines are continuing to change around the country, Ashe County has seen a low of new reported cases as of March 7.
AppHealthCare reported on March 7 that there have been 53 new positive cases reported in the last five days, deaths have reached 80 and there has been a total of 6,286 cumulative cases. In Watauga County, there have been 72 new cases reported in the past five days, 55 deaths and a total of 11,916 cases. Alleghany has seen 13 new cases, 13 deaths and a total of 2,915 cases.
In the March 4 situation update from AppHealthCare, it was reported that the vaccination percentage has remained at 57 percent with 43 percent of the county's population unvaccinated.
Ages five to 11 have reached 18 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 are at 50 percent, 25-49 have reached 55 percent, 50-64 are at a rate of 63 percent, 65-74 have reached 75 percent and ages 75 and up are at 82 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare has administered 15,876 vaccinations in Ashe County. They are continuing to offer testing by drive through and vaccinations by walk-in or appointment, Monday through Friday. Testing is offered from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and vaccinations are offered from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment to get vaccinated, call (828) 795-1970.
They also reported on regional hospitalization data. In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC), there were 268 hospitalized patients as of March 1. There were 52 adult ICU patients as of March 1, 13 percent of the hospitalized were on a ventilator as of Feb. 27 and two percent of the hospitalized were pediatric as of Feb. 27.
NCDHHS reported on March 4 that there were 2,598,014 confirmed cases in North Carolina since testing began. At the time of the report, there were 1,336 individuals hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
Globally, as of March 4, there have been 440,807,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,978,096 deaths, reported to WHO. As of March 6, a total of 10,704,043,684 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic and how to protect yourself and others, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
