JEFFERSON - On Wednesday, March 22, Lane Miller, a junior at Ashe County High School, was presented the Gold Presidential Service Award by the Ashe Food Pantry at the Jefferson Landing Country Club. This was the first ever Presidential Service Award presented by Michael Sexton, the executive director of the Ashe Food Pantry.
“Lane is such a dynamic volunteer who loves to help his community. We need more youth like him,” Sexton said.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award was established in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize strong dedicated volunteers across the nation. Along with other requirements, Lane obtained over 250 volunteer hours at the Ashe Food Pantry to be eligible for this award.
Sexton was delighted to present this award, signed by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to Lane for his service with Operation Backpack. Many times the impact of a program goes unnoticed. However, recently a parent sent the food pantry a note: “My child always picked up a backpack while at the middle school even though he did not need it. We found out years later, he would take the backpack to a senior citizen living next door and give it to him and visit. Our son never told anyone, but he kept our neighbor in food and friendship. Operation Backpack and the good it does is bigger than you know! You have no idea the impact you have on the community. You helped with teaching good citizenship and morals to our son.”
Lane was honored to receive this award. “It has been a rewarding experience to volunteer at the Ashe Food Pantry and prepare academic backpacks, food backpacks and help with produce distributions. I look forward to this summer when I will be able to volunteer even more."
