JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its annual convention at Ashe County Courthouse on March 7.
Sonny Thomas, Ashe County campaign chairman for Dan Forrest thanked everyone who supported Forrest in the race for governor.
He also shared some statistics about how Democratic voters are outnumbering Republican voters at the polls.
“We need folks to work and work hard, otherwise we are going to have (Gov.) Roy Cooper for the next four years,” Thomas said.
Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow said, “I always say whether you like it or not, sometime or another in your lifetime you will be walking through the doors of the clerk of superior court. It may be on a speeding ticket, it may be through a death in the family, it may be through a civil process, it may be all kinds of things. But you or your family will be walking through those doors and it has been my pleasure to serve in that capacity and continue to serve Ashe County.”
Madeline Keeter also addressed the crowd. Keeter is from Gaston County and is running for 5th district chairman and has been involved in politics since 2004.
“This is home for me, I’ve been to the Ashe County convention many times,” Keator said.
She announced that the 5th U.S. Congressional District Convention will be on April 25 in Morganton at Burkemont Baptist Church. The event will begin at 11 a.m.
Treasurer Terry Sexton presented the latest treasury report.
According to Sexton, the party balance last month was $10,148.88 with $220.91 in deposits and 1 debit for $148. The current bank balance is $10, 221.79 with one outstanding check for $890, leaving the party with an actual balance of $9,331.79.
Former N.C. Rep. Jonathan Jordan made a comment about the importance of having monetary resources.
“I want to see us raise more money and get more people involved, get these precincts filled. Because we have a big job coming up and I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped raise that balance in our treasury,” Jordan said.
N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard wanted to remind those in attendance of what Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed in the past session such as teacher pay raises.
“There’s progress being made and there is still work being done, we know that. And you can’t do everything overnight,” Ballard said. “So I would just ask that you just continue to be open and be mindful of the work that’s being done on your behalf with the republican leadership that’s there.”
Ballard is now serving on 14 committees for the year and is involved in seven of those during the interim. Session will begin for Ballard on April 28 and will be a short session.
Her opponent is Jeanne Supin from Boone in the general election for North Carolina State Senate District 45.
“She is in Watauga County so I am thankful that it’s not coming out of another county so to speak. But I need your help too, so don’t take anything for granted,” Ballard said. “So, I am asking for your vote and for your support. Thank you.”
Chairman Steve Mochen read through the resolution packet which was presented at the last regular party meeting on Feb. 18.
There was an approved motion to remove the word “processing issues” from the “Be It Further Resolved” clause after a discussion.
Prior to the discussion the clause read, “Be It Further Resolved: That the Republican Party calls on our North Carolina State Legislators to seek out and employ only constitutional and common sense solutions in addressing pressing issues, processing issues, and that all Federal elected officials of the three branches of Government strictly adhere to the 52 enumerated powers defined by the United States Constitution.”
The remainder of the resolutions was read by Mochen and there were no further comments or objections. The motion to approve considered the amendment which was voted on during the convention. All were in favor and the motion carried to approve the resolution as presented.
Mochen also announced that on Dec. 7, Lee McMillan was appointed to the NC GOP Hall of Fame, which currently has 219 members and McMillian was one of 16 who were inducted that day.
Bryson Smith of Rutherford County who is running for vice-chairman for the North Carolina 5th Congressional District addressed the crowd. He is running on the ticket with Keeter.
He served as second-vice chair for the 10th district while they were in the old district. He also served on finance committees in Rutherford County, Hall of Fame committees for the district and served with Brad Overcash, who is chairman of the 10th district in multiple capacities.
Smith also announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child which will be due April 16. He said that this will put more meat into the game for him in the pro-life discussion, since he will be a father.
“We see the reality of what’s coming, we see the reality of the importance of county district and state officers. It’s nothing to be played with or to be messed around with,” Smith said. “We do know that it takes all of us from the county level up to make sure that President Trump is re-elected and that our judicial candidates, especially the Supreme Court candidates are elected. So I just wanted to make sure and encourage you all to get out and support those candidates and also to attend the district convention.”
The next regular meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will be held on April 21 at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli in West Jefferson.
