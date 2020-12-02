WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Log House Uptown in downtown West Jefferson.
Treasurer Terry Sexton presented the party’s actual balance of $5,181.54 which includes an outstanding check for $500 to new Lt. Gov-elect Mark Robinson.
Vice Chairman Tom Breggar thanked everybody who came out and helped the party during the election season.
“The state turnout was 75 percent; 75 percent that is amazing,” Breggar said. “Watauga County was 71.65 percent which is not bad, Ashe County was 81.5 percent. Whatever we did, we did it good.”
Breggar also proposed that the party make a monetary contribution to the Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Program’s canned food drive. The drive began on Oct. 5 and will end on Dec. 4. This year only monetary donations are being accepted due to COVID-19 and funds collected will be distributed between local food banks including Ashe County Sharing Center, Ashe Really Cares and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
Terry Wagoner made the motion for the party to contribute a $500 donation and Chairman Jonathan Jordan seconded it. There was unanimous approval among the party to move forward with the donation.
Elected officials who provided comments were County Commissioners Paula Perry and Chuck Olive.
“Thank you for all your support that you have given me over these years, yesterday was my last meeting and I appreciate it,” Perry said.
“I appreciate the opportunity, I hate that it came about like it did, but I hope that I can live up to your expectations,” Olive said.
At this time Jordan, who will be sworn in at the next meeting of the board of commissioners on Dec. 7, thanked all of those who voted for him.
Vincent Sorrentino, the local field organizer for President Donald Trump was present to share a few updates about the challenges the Trump campaign has made in five states.
He said as of Nov. 17, the voter deficit in 12,000 in Georgia, in Arizona the deficit was less than 10,000 and was expected to shrink, in Wisconsin president-elect Joe Biden was leading by 20,000 ballots and several lawsuits were expected in Pennsylvania.
“It is the position of the campaign and the national party that Republicans did extraordinary well in this state and across the country,” Sorrentino said.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will be Jan. 19 and there will not be a meeting the month of December.
Jordan encouraged each party member to recruit five people to attend the next meeting with them.
He added that the party needs to improve their resources, get their message out and acquire more volunteers.
“The world has changed because of the COVID stuff, we need to make things change because of this election and keep out there and keep participating and keep winning,” Jordan said. “And being organized is how we are going to do it.”
