WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in the upper picnic shelter at West Jefferson Park.
Chairman Jonathan Jordan noted that although Treasurer Terry Sexton was not present, the party has a balance of approximately $10,000.
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx was present and shared a few updates with the party. Her congressional district spans from the Virginia border to the South Carolina Border. New counties that Foxx has acquired are Burke, Caldwell, Gastona and Cleveland counties as well as half of Rutherford County.
“We want to get every Republican elected, that is our goal,” Foxx said.
Foxx added that some of the main goals the party has set to achieve include getting Ray Pickett, who is running for election to the North Carolina House of Representatives to represent District 93 against incumbent Democrat, Ray Russell.
Foxx also distributed articles containing key points about the U.S. Postal Service and insisted that what is circulating in mainstream media is “a bunch of lies.” She frequently visits post offices and said the main problems are with bureaucracies that are unionized.
“You’re the core and the heart of the party here, I thank you for what you’ve done in the past,” Foxx said. “You’re going to hear it from everybody who talks to you, this is the most important election of our lifetime.”
“We’ve got to fight like our country’s future depends on it, because our country’s future does depend on it,” Foxx added.
State Representative for the 94th Congressional District, Jeffrey Elmore also addressed the crowd.
Elmore represents Wilkes and Alexander counties and said he frequently talks with folks in the area about candidates and incumbents to make it a reality about how critical this election is.
“We are being attacked on all fronts to try to turn over the state legislature both in the Senate and the House,” Elmore said. “The goal of it is to deal with the redistricting maps.”
Elmore said the Republican Party needs to not only support Dan Forest in the governor’s race but also needs to work to get other House and Senate members re-elected.
Pickett shared a little bit of his background and his platform with party members. He is a long-time resident of the High Country and Blowing Rock and understands the people who live in the area.
“You deserve a representative that is going to represent you and not represent someone else, and that’s what I want to do” Pickett said.
Pickett said the Republican party cannot stand another day, much less two more years of Russell.
“We can do this if the people of Ashe County get out and get to those polls,” Pickett said.
N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard was also present to address the crowd.
Ballard said instability is the “name of the game” in this year’s election process.
“If you can protest in person, you can vote in person and you can be schooled in person in my opinion,” Ballard said.
Foxx praised Ballard, Elmore and former Rep. Jonathan Jordan for doing a fabulous job over the past 10 years.
“That is why North Carolina is in such good shape,” Foxx said. “And it can all be turned backwards, if they do not keep the majority in the legislature.”
Jordan and Vice Chairman Tom Breggar traveled to Caldwell County to meet with other counties from the fifth district. One county had a door hangar that featured a slate on the back with the entire slate for statewide and local legislation.
Jordan made a motion to allocate up to $250 to get 1,000 or more of these hangars to serve as the party’s slate card for early voting.
As far as party business, there was unanimous vote to approve $75 to $100 for a storage facility for the months leading up to the election to store candidate signs.
Upcoming events include a parade of cars called the “Trump Trail” on Sept. 26. The parade will travel on U.S. 321 from Gaston County to Watauga County. The plan for the event is to cover all overpasses with signs and people supporting President Donald Trump. The parade will stop in various places for those interested to join in.
The annual Ashe Pregnancy Care Center “Walk for Life” will be held the morning of Sept. 26 on the BackStreet of West Jefferson.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will be Sept. 15.
