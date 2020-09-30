WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held their monthly meeting on Sept. 15 at The Loghouse @ Smithey's restaurant.
While discussing the party's "old business", Chairman Jonathan Jordan said he purchased 5,000 door hangars which were approved at the last meeting. The door hangars will double as the slate cards at polling locations, as there is a list of all candidates on the backside.
The main discussion was the allocation of party funds for donations to candidates for their campaigns as well as radio and newspaper ads for the party.
After much discussion, members of the party voted to approve up to $3,250 be spent for print advertising in local newspapers. The party also voted unanimously to approve up to $2,000 for radio advertising, with six ads on Saturdays and five each week day. It was decided that the ads begin on Oct. 3 and run through Election Day on Nov. 3.
The motion was also made and approved to give the Executive Committee the authority to use any remaining party funds however they feel is appropriate between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3.
Another large topic of discussion was the vacant seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. By the date of the meeting, nearly a week had passed since Commissioner Larry Dix filed his letter of resignation on Sept. 9.
The vacant seat has a remaining term of two years and the current BOC will have the authority to choose who fills the seat. The law states that since Dix won his seat as a Republican, a Republican will be chosen to fill the seat.
There will be an opportunity on Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the Sunset Room of Shatley Springs for anybody who has been a registered Republican for at least 90 days to voice their interest in the position.
Other upcoming events include another voter registration and merchandise booth to support President Donald J. Trump in October at 607 S. Jefferson Avenue. More details will be available through the party email.
The next meeting of the Ashe GOP will be Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the same location. The party plans to invite all filed Board of Education candidates to attend the meeting and share their platform.
