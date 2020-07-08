WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party set up a voter registration tent, complete with Trump 2020 campaign merchandise at 607 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson on July 4.
The event served as a fundraiser for the party.
The Ashe GOP sets up a booth each year at Christmas in July, but due to the cancelation of the festival the party decided to continue the tradition elsewhere in downtown West Jefferson.
Several candidates were present including U.S. Rep Virginia Foxx, N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard and Ray Pickett who is running for election to the N.C. House of Representatives to represent District 93.
Jonathan Jordan, Commissioner William Sands and Chairman of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Todd McNeill were also present or stopped by the event.
The most popular items people purchased were Trump 2020 flags, which sold out, and bumper stickers.
Other merchandise included hats, t-shirts and buttons.
Visitors from all over the state stopped by to purchase merchandise, show their support or mingle with fellow Republicans.
