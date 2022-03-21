ASHE COUNTY — As of March 21, AppHealthCare reported that Ashe County has only had six new reported cases within the past five days.
In Ashe, there has been a total of 6,326 cases overall and 80 deaths. Watauga County has seen the most cases with a total of 12,071 along with 10 new cases reported within the last five days. There have been 59 deaths in Watauga. Alleghany has seen only two reported cases within the past five days, 13 deaths and a cumulative total of 2,957 cases overall.
In AppHealthCare’s March 18 situation update, it was reported that, despite the low number of cases, Ashe County continues to represent a high level of community transmission.
They also touched base on the recent update in the NCDHHS “Moving Forward Together Plan.”
“On March 17, NCDHHS released its Moving Forward Together plan that looks ahead to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and outlines updates to its data dashboard that focuses on 7 key data points: wastewater surveillance, COVID-like illness, hospital admissions, cases, booster rates, prevalence of variants and the CDC Community Levels. As we align our response efforts with the current and anticipated future of COVID-19 and with NCDHHS, we will continue to shift the metrics we share in our reports and on our data dashboard,” said AppHealthCare.
The plan can be viewed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/3913/download?attachment.
Vaccination percentages for the different age groups in Ashe County are continuing to rise. Ages five to 11 are now at a percentage of 19, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, ages 18-24 are at 51 percent, ages 25-49 are at 55 percent, ages 50-64 are at a percentage of 63, ages 65-74 are at 75 percent and ages 75 and up are at 83 percent.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer vaccinations by walk-in or appointment, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. They are also offering testing by drive-thru, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To make an appointment for a vaccination, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 795-1970.
Ashe County has remained with a 57 percent vaccination rate over the past few weeks. 43 percent of the population is unvaccinated. AppHealthCare alone has administered 16,010 vaccines in Ashe County as of March 17.
In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC) which includes Ashe, Avery, Watauga, Alleghany, Wilkes and 13 other western NC counties, it was reported that as of March 15, there were 142 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Also as of March 15, there were 27 adult ICU patients. 14 percent of the hospitalized were on a ventilator as of March 13. 1.6 percent of the patients in the hospital were pediatric as of March 13.
NCDHHS reported that as of March 21, there has been a total of 2,619,372 cases in North Carolina since testing began. Over 23.3 million tests have been completed during the duration of the pandemic. At the time of publication, there were 619 North Carolinians hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Globally, as of March 18, there have been 464,809,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,062,536 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). As of March 18, a total of 10,925,055,390 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com, www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov or www.covid19.who.int.
