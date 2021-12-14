WEST JEFFERSON — Saturday, Dec. 4, was the last chance this year to shop the Ashe County Holiday Farmers Market on the Backstreet in Downtown West Jefferson.
Steven and Susan Moore said this made their third trip to visit Beverly and Joe Clayton who are the owners of Joe’s Jamming Woodworks and Blossom Blessings.
The market included a number of vendors, putting their products up for sale for that perfect holiday gift.
The Farmers Market will reopen their season in mid-April of 2022.
