ASHE COUNTY — Halloween is a special time of year where costumes are cool, candy is collected and the spooky becomes the spectacular. Like many places around the world, Ashe County is embracing the evening's spirit, and has different places for those spirits and ghouls to go for a good time Thursday, Oct. 31.
Lansing Trunk or Treat
The Historic Lansing Creeper Trail Park and Creeper Trail Station Barn will host a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year, the event will introduce costume contests for participating kids, with prizes being awarded for cutest, funniest and scariest costumes.
Candy, games, events and more will all be about for those who wish to find them.
First Baptist Church West Jefferson
First Baptist Church West Jefferson will have their own Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. until the candy runs out. After strolling downtown West Jefferson for sweet treats, head over to the church to add even more to the candy container. The church is located at 8 West Second St. in West Jefferson.
Midway Baptist Church
One more trunk or treat event comes courtesy of Midway Baptist Church, located at 1670 Mount Jefferson Rd. in West Jefferson from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trunks filled with treats combine with drinks and hot dogs in the church's fellowship hall for a good time.
Downtown West Jefferson
Some daytime fun is also on the cards this Halloween, with numerous businesses in downtown West Jefferson passing out candy. From 3 to 5 p.m., participating businesses will be offering a variety of goodies in the heart of the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.