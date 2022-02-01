ASHE COUNTY — With a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, Ashe stands with 227 new cases within the past five days as of Jan. 31.
AppHealthCare reported Jan. 31 that a total of 75 Ashe County residents have died from COVID-19 and a total of 5,308 cumulative cases have been reported. Watauga has seen 628 new cases in the last five days, 51 deaths and a total of 9,903 cases. In Alleghany, there has been 122 new cases, 12 deaths and 2,577 total cases.
In the Jan. 28 situation update by AppHealthCare, they reported that from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 there were 278 new cases. From Jan. 16 to Jan. 26, the positivity rate was increased to 35.9 percent. Deaths to date are 75. As of Jan. 27, regional hospitalizations have increased and the vaccination rate has remained at 56 percent with 44 percent unvaccinated.
AppHealthCare alone has administered 15,557 vaccines as of Jan. 27 in Ashe County.
The health department is continuing to offer testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and vaccinations Monday through Friday by walk-in or appointment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ages five to 11 are 18 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 31 percent, 18-24 have a rate of 48 percent, 25-49 are at 54 percent, ages 50-64 have 62 percent, 65-74 have 74 percent and ages 75 and up are at a rate of 80 percent.
AppHealthCare is continuing to monitor outbreaks, such as a cluster in Margate Health and Rehab which has six active cases. Total cases have reached 24 and the last positive result was reported on Jan. 24.
NCDHHS reported on Jan. 31 that there has been 2,421,799 cases total in North Carolina. They also reported that 4,882 individuals were then hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Globally, as of Jan. 31, there have been 373,229,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,658,702 deaths, reported to WHO. A total of 9,901,135,033 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
