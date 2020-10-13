Lejla Nicole Greer made her way into the world in the back of an ambulance on the night of Oct. 1, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 17.5 inches long.
Two trucks were dispatched to the parking lot of Warrensville Fire Department and paramedics Mark Worley, Linda Parsons, Ryan Kissel, Wade Huntsinger and Ricky Roark were on scene. Huntsinger was the medic who delivered the baby.
According to Ashe Medics Administrative Assistant Candace Barker, Worley and Parsons have been medics for 30 years and this was their first delivery.
Also according to Barker, the paramedics were thrilled and said it was a picture perfect delivery and picture perfect call.
“This is something that I felt was a great happy story, baby is great, momma is great,” Barker said.
According to Barker, Huntsinger visited baby Lejla on Oct. 2.
When contacted by the Ashe Post & Times, parents Heather Woodie and Sam Greer offered a huge thank you to all the medics on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.