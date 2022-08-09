JEFFERSON — On Monday, Aug. 8, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System — Ashe Heart and Vascular Center to Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A special ribbon cutting took place just outside the front doors of the hospital and members of the chamber, employees from ARHS and the new Ashe cardiologist, Dr. William Scarpa, Jr., MD, celebrated the grand opening.
Executive Director of practices at ARHS, Shad Ritchie, said they were very excited to be back in the community.
“I know we were here formerly and then we were not here, but now we’re back,” said Ritchie. “We are so excited to be able to serve the patient population of this community.”
Many local patients have had to go off the mountain to see their cardiologists, some going as far as Mount Airy and Winston-Salem. Ritchie said that now Dr. Scarpa and Dr. Keith Atkinson are here, people won’t have to travel far for the care they need.
Scarpa said that he is really looking forward to working with the people of Ashe County. He resides not far from Ashe, just down the mountain in Wilkes and he stated that the drive to AMH is a blessing every day.
“Everyone has been helpful and very receptive,” said Scarpa. “I think I can add a lot to this community in my practice. We’ve got a great future here.”
CEO of Ashe Memorial, Brian Yates, said he was excited to welcome the team and that he is looking forward to being able to provide services for the community.
The Center has been open officially since May, but Scarpa has recently moved his schedule to bring him here four days a week.
Services offered at ARHS Heart and Vascular Center – Ashe include follow-up appointments, cardiology consultations, EKG, heart monitors, device management, diagnostic services like stress tests, echocardiogram and more can be obtained at Ashe Memorial Hospital or Watauga Medical Center.
The Center also includes five new exam rooms, a waiting room, a provider’s office and a front desk with electronic medical records.
To learn more about ARHS, visit www.apprhs.org. To contact the ARHS Heart and Vascular Center — Ashe, call (828) 264-9664.
