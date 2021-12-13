JEFFERSON – Ashe Memorial Hospital is pleased to introduce a new lung cancer screening program and technology designed to offer health care providers a faster pathway to lung cancer detection and treatment.
On Dec.1, Ashe Memorial Hospital began using its new state-of-the-art GE 128 Revolution Maxima CT Scanner to conduct lung cancer screenings using low-dose computed tomography. LDCT lung screenings are an important step in promoting good health and are the most validated method for the early detection of lung cancer.
Ashe Memorial Hospital is committed to providing patient-centered, high-quality care close to home. With the implementation of its lung cancer screening program, Ashe Memorial Hospital will now be able to give providers the necessary resources to identify, track and manage those patients most at risk for developing lung cancer.
“We’re excited to be able to use our state-of-the-art imaging equipment to provide another potential lifesaving service for our patients,” said Amy Kleiber, director of imaging for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “By having these cutting-edge processes and procedures available right here, our patients won’t have to travel outside of their community to get their medical care.”
LDCT is recommended for those individuals who are at a high risk for lung cancer, including those who are between the ages of 55 and 77, have no signs or symptoms, are currently a smoker or have quit within the past 15 years and have smoked at least a pack of cigarettes a day for at least 30 years.
Those individuals who meet the above designated criteria may qualify for the LDCT lung cancer screening program at Ashe Memorial Hospital and should contact their primary care provider.
At this time, lung cancer screenings are only available on Wednesdays and all appointments must be scheduled through a physician’s office. Those who have symptoms of lung cancer or who already have been diagnosed with the disease are not eligible for LDCT lung cancer screenings.
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women and is the leading cause of cancer death, resulting in nearly 25 percent of all cancer deaths.
For more information about Ashe Memorial Hospital and our lung cancer screening program, please call (336) 846-0722 or visit www.ashememorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.