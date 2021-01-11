JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital recently launched the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award to recognize the extraordinary contributions of its nursing staff throughout the year.
Ashe Memorial Hospital takes great pride in providing patient-centered, high-quality care to the Ashe County community.
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the essential role that nurses play in enhancing the patient experience by consistently demonstrating excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care.
“We are proud to work with the DAISY Foundation to bring international recognition to our nurses,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “We are very excited about the DAISY Award program and look forward to sharing how our nurses have positively impacted their patients and our community.”
The hospital is now collecting nominations for its inaugural DAISY Award. If you or a loved one has been positively impacted by the efforts and contributions of one of Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated nurses, the hospital encourages you to share your story of how a nurse made a meaningful difference in your life.
Nomination forms are available throughout the hospital or online at https://www.ashememorial.org/docs/DAISY_Award_Nomination_Form.pdf.20201230104916?fbclid=IwAR0uml3kr_woi_eFd_ZZNnMvDoPK2c8wzaLOna7wrYAsBiX13T3wsNqOmJs.
Completed nomination forms can be placed in the collection boxes in the hospital’s main lobby or emergency department lobby or mailed to the address on the form.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. DAISY Award recipients will be chosen by a committee at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Awards will be presented twice a year with each DAISY Award recipient receiving a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) in 1999 at the age of 33. During his hospitalization, the family was touched by the care and compassion shown to Barnes and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.
To learn more, visit www.DaisyFoundation.org.
