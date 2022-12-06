JEFFERSON — Ashe Women & Children’s Health, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s new health and wellness clinic, is now open.
Located on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe Women & Children’s Health is committed to transforming women’s healthcare in Ashe County. The new clinic offers both obstetric and primary care services for women as well as pediatric primary care for children, ranging from newborn to adolescents.
“We want this to be a place where patients can receive the necessary care and know that they are being cared for like family, especially our mothers,” Dr. Tara Burgher said. “Mothers are so busy taking care of everyone else, that we want them to be able to take a breath and know that someone is here to take care of their needs. We hope that the women of Ashe County can feel like they have every opportunity to be the best Mom, best wife and best member of the community that they can be.”
The new clinic, which features both sick and well waiting rooms as well as 10 patient care rooms, including women’s exam, pediatric exam, procedural, Ultrasound and Non-Stress Test (NST) consultation rooms for patients, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
"We are excited to offer high-quality primary care and obstetric services for women and to continue to improve the health of children in our community," Ashe Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Yates said. "Led by a team of experienced providers, Ashe Women & Children's Health is committed to transforming women's healthcare in Ashe County and helping meet the needs of women through every step of their health and wellness journey."
Ashe Women & Children’s Health offers a variety of women’s health, obstetric and family medicine services, ranging from family planning, prenatal, postpartum and primary care to breast and gynecologic exams, colposcopy and endometrial biopsies and ablations, among other services. In addition to providing healthcare services, the clinic also plans to offer community resources, participate in community events and outreach initiatives and be a source of support for patients and their families.
Ashe Women & Children’s Health is now accepting patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (336) 846-0805 or visit ashememorial.org.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.
