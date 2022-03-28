JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital will hold its Camp Med 2022 Summer Program June 6 to 10.
The camp is open to students in grades 9-12 and is designed to provide them with valuable insight into the health care field. Students will be exposed to the various aspects of medicine and potential career opportunities available to them should they decide to pursue a career in healthcare.
Over the course of the weeklong camp, students will participate in a variety of events and activities, including CPR, aquatic therapy, job shadowing experiences and dissection, among other team building skills. In addition, students also will have the opportunity to interact with community partners, such as Ashe Medics, Wilkes Community College and Dr. Joel Yates, among others, to learn more about their respective careers and the services they provide. A complete schedule of events and activities will be provided as we get closer to Camp Med.
“Camp Med is a unique educational opportunity for high school students to gain hands-on experience and an in-depth understanding of the healthcare industry and what it means to work in a healthcare setting,” said Melissa Lewis, director of infection prevention and education manager for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “We encourage those either interested in a career in the healthcare field or looking to gain more insight into healthcare professions to participate in this exciting program.”
Through the Camp Med Summer Program, students are able to engage in discussions, gain valuable knowledge and skills and network with healthcare professionals in the hopes of discovering whether or not they may want to pursue a career in the healthcare field in the future.
The application process for Camp Med 2022 is now underway. For more information or to request an application, please contact Jen Blanco, marketing and public relations manager for Ashe Memorial Hospital at jennifer.blanco@ashememorial.org or visit ashememorial.org.
The Camp Med Summer Program is an annual weeklong experience provided by the Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest School of Medicine and part of the NC AHEC System. The camp is open to all high school students and is designed particularly for those who have an interest in a career in the health sciences.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call 336-846-7101.
