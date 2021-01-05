JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital recently announced its partnership with Ashe County High School to create a sports medicine program in an effort to provide more coverage for multiple high school sporting events.
Through the partnership, Ashe County High athletic trainer Adam Elliott has joined the Rehabilitation Services staff at Ashe Memorial Hospital as its athletic trainer. Dustin Absher, director of rehabilitative services, or physical therapist Seth McGrady will also be on-site for Huskies home games, helping alleviate some of Elliott’s responsibility, particularly when multiple sports, such as football and basketball, overlap.
In addition to providing initial care on the field or court, Absher and his team will continue to work with Ashe County High’s student-athletes, scheduling follow-up appointments and seeing them through the entire rehabilitative process.
With a background in athletic training and sports and exercise science, Absher, a former Huskies baseball and basketball player, is looking forward to working alongside his former high school teacher and providing high-quality care to local athletes.
In addition to his work at AMH, Absher also serves as the athletic trainer for Oak Hill Academy Basketball in Mouth of Wilson, Va.
Absher said AMH began looking into establishing this partnership at the beginning of the year after current Ashe Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Yates took over for former CEO Laura Lambeth.
Absher mentioned such a program to Yates as a possibility to implement in Ashe County. According to Absher, Yates entertained the idea.
Yates previously served as the executive of Novant Health Gaffney Medical Center in South Carolina and the hospital had a sports medicine program due to the area's success in football.
Since AppOrtho is responsible for Watauga County and Wake Forest covers Wilkes County, it seemed plausible for AMH to provide a sports medical program for Ashe County.
"It really should help expedite care for the athletes," Absher said. "Hopefully it will help keep them here in Ashe other than crossing county lines to Boone or Wilkes for care."
Through the partnership, Elliott will be provided some relief as far as medical coverage while multiple home games are being held at once.
Elliott said the main goal is to establish this increased coverage in the event that something were to happen during a game.
"There are bigger plans in the work, and we are just starting," Elliott said.
He added that they look forward to continuing to expand on their relationship with AMH with this sports medicine program in addition to the already established "Heart of a Husky" screening program.
Absher will serve as Elliott's primary assist and Seth McGrady will provide backup assistance.
According to Absher, they are planning to also have McGrady on-hand to help at the middle school sporting events.
Absher added that since he grew up in Ashe County and played sports at Ashe County High School he is trying to give back to the community.
