JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Michael Kepley, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, to the team at Ashe Women & Children’s Health.
A native of North Carolina, Kepley brings more than 35 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecological surgery and services. Beginning Monday, February 6, Dr. Kepley will be at Ashe Women & Children’s Health on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Dr. Burgher and her group offer a tremendous level of care,” Kepley said. “The Lord opened this door and how this opportunity it came to be. My wife Sandy and I are looking forward to being a part of the community. Ashe County is a beautiful area with a friendly atmosphere.”
Kepley earned his Bachelor’s degree and his Doctor or Medicine from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then went on to complete an Obstetrics-Gynecology Residency at the University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital & Research Center in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1984.
Prior to joining the team at Ashe Women & Children’s Health, Kepley had his own practice in Statesville for 28 years before spending the past four years working with Statesville OB-GYN.
Located on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe Women & Children’s Health is committed to transforming women’s healthcare in Ashe County. The clinic offers a variety of women’s health, obstetric and family medicine services, ranging from family planning, prenatal, postpartum and primary care to breast and gynecologic exams, colposcopy and endometrial biopsies and ablations, among other services.
In his role, Kepley will bring additional gynecological services to the Ashe County community, focusing primarily on minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgery, hysterectomy, fibroids and endometriosis, among other services. Dr. Kepley also will be available to provide obstetric related services as well.
For more information on Kepley and Ashe Women & Children’s Health or to schedule an appointment, please call (336) 846-0805 or visit ashememorial.org.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For more than 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call 336-846-7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.