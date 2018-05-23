JEFFERSON — For the second year in a row, Ashe Memorial Hospital is hosting a fashion show to benefit its cancer center.
Being held at Jefferson Landing June 2 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the fashion show will feature cancer survivors and nurses as the models in this fundraising event.
“It’s really just a nice ladies event,” AMH Director of Community Outreach Melissa Lewis said. “It’s pampering, it’s fun, we have brunch, we socialize and we see some cool clothes.”
Those “cool clothes” are provided by Libby Cockerham of Libby’s in Jefferson. According to Laura Lambeth, chief executive officer of AMH, the event started, because Cockerham approached the hospital wanting to do something special. Along with the fashion show, Cockerham has a room set up where attendees can go purchase clothing, as well.
In 2017, the event’s 200 tickets sold out, and officials believe it will do the same this year.
The event includes an elaborate brunch at Jefferson Landing included in the ticket price, which is $35. All of the money raised goes toward updating the cancer center.
“Our cancer center is just three years old,” AMH Chief Operating Officer Joe Thore said. “There’s always a need for new services, and it’s just been so well-received. Our fashion show last year was a great fundraiser.”
This year, there will be six models, four of who are cancer survivors. According to Lewis, each model writes a small bio about what it means to them to be a survivor or what the cancer center at AMH means to them.
“There’s not an event like this for women in Ashe County,” Lambeth said. “To have a fashion show that large of a scale with brunch at Jefferson Landing with Libby and her clothes, they just enjoyed it.”
Executive Administrative Assistant Jenny Parsons said that last year’s event was “very special to see.”
“It was not only emotional and well-received by the cancer survivors, but also their families and friends, because everyone is involved when you’re going through (cancer),” Parsons said.
One other aspect of the event is the drawing that attendees can participate in to win $500 of merchandise from Libby’s. That is one of the donations to the event from Cockerham.
Lambeth noted that one specific moment stuck with her at last year’s show.
“Everyone in that room had been touched in some shape, form or fashion by a family member with cancer,” Lambeth said. “That’s pretty dramatic when you ask the question and everyone raises their hand. That’s another reason why it’s so heavily supported.”
