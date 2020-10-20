WEST JEFFERSON — Mountain Town Dental’s newest dentist, Dr. Peyton Absher, has been serving the community since July after completing her education and returning to the area.
Absher is an Ashe County native who knew she wanted to pursue a career in dentistry from a young age. She began her medical studies in high school with the Allied Health Science curriculum. During this time, she also started shadowing local dentists.
After graduating from high school, Absher attended North Carolina State University and graduated as Valedictorian with an undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences in 2016. She then attended East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine where she graduated with honors with her doctorate of Dental Medicine.
Absher is an active member of the American Dental Association, the North Carolina Dental Society and Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society.
She is Invisalign certified and her clinical experience including oral surgery, partial and complete dentures, crowns and fillings. She has also received training in pediatric dentistry and is passionate about treating children of all ages.
“My favorite part of my job is interacting with and serving my patients,” Absher said. “One of the greatest rewards is seeing a patient regain confidence when they are able to smile again.”
When asked about something people may not know about the profession, Absher said she has found dentistry to be the perfect balance between creativity, innovation and lifelong learning.
In her free time, Absher enjoys spending time with her husband, Ryan, and their dog, Remi. She loves spending time outdoors and kayaking the New River.
She is dedicated to providing exceptional care and values forming lifelong relationships with her patients.
“After eight years of being away for school, I am so excited to be back in Ashe County,” Absher said. “I always knew I wanted to come back and serve the community in which I grew up.”
