WEST JEFFERSON — More than 150 people came out to participate in the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center’s annual Walk for Life Saturday, Sept. 28, at Backstreet Park.
The walk, which serves as a fundraiser for the APCC, raised about $8,000 for the organization, according to APCC Director Stephanie Topczewski.
“It was truly a celebration of life, with life-minded people coming together to express our value and commitment in protecting the sanctity of each human life,” Topczewski said. “I was grateful for the folks that came out from Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes.”
The walk, which was just less than one mile, began at 10 a.m. and ended back at the stage. Upon their return, participants were treated to live music music, door prizes and games.
A few local elected officials joined in the walk, including Ashe County Commissioner Chairman Todd McNeill and Commissioner Paula Perry, as well as N.C. Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock) and Ashe County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Jordan.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this community in supporting life,” Ballard said before the start of the walk. “I am a believer that life is God-given.”
Topczewski said one of the goals for this year’s Walk for Life was increased community awareness of the APCC, and it was a tremendous success. She added that the Town of West Jefferson was much appreciated for hosting the event.
According to its mission, the APCC strives to show women and men in the community that God cares for them by providing mentoring, information and loving support. For more information, visit www.ashelife.org.
