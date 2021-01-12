The Ashe County Republican Party recently announced their decision to cancel the January 2021 monthly meeting due to the uncertainty of winter weather and to ensure the safety of our group with the heightened cases of COVID-19 in Ashe County.
As of Jan. 12 there have been no announcements concerning the 5th District Convention that is typically held in the month of April, following county conventions.
The Ashe GOP's annual convention is traditionally held on the first Saturday of March each year, however at this time it is unknown what NC Gov. Roy Cooper will do regarding mandates and meeting size limitations.
As more of this information becomes available, the Party will keep its members informed via email.
Meanwhile, Party members are encouraged to consider serving in some capacity with the Ashe GOP. 2021 is an election year for Executive Officer which include Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, At-Large and Precinct Chairs. Terms are for two years, with each member having a voice and a vote for all decisions with the Ashe GOP.
Those who are interested in serving, or remaining in their current position are asked to please email ashegop@gmail.com with all their contact information no later than Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.