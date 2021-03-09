GLENDALE SPRINGS — The Ashe County Republican Party held its county convention on Saturday, March 6. Party members were able to participate in-person at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre or virtually via Zoom.
Forthy-one people attended the convention at Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, with social distancing followed and masks worn.
Several speakers addressed those in attendance, with the first being U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.
Foxx said the 2020 election overall went well, with the exception of the presidency.
“I am just as disappointed as you are, that President Trump did not win, but we did him proud in North Carolina,” Foxx said. “We did him proud in Western North Carolina, we’ve worked really, really hard.”
She continued to say that Republicans did a lot but still have a lot more to do.
“We cannot let this socialist agenda that the Democrats are ramming through stand,” Foxx said. “We cannot let it stand.”
She added that Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop it. Foxx said there was not one Republican incumbent lost in the House, which has not happened since 1994, and the party also picked up 15 seats. She added that they need to keep Rep. Ray Pickett’s seat in 2022 because they took that seat back from Former Rep. Ray Russell.
Rep. Ray Pickett joined the meeting via Zoom because he was unable to make it in person due to other commitments.
Pickett shared that things are going well in Raleigh and he is staying busy.
“I’m starting to work on a lot of transportation issues,” Pickett said.
He added that getting roads fixed is one of the issues he has heard about most. According to Pickett, a meeting will be held between him and NCDOT representatives on March 19 in Boone.
He spoke about the bill to get children back in school, which was led primarily by Ballard.
“We need to get these kids back to school,” Pickett said. He said Ashe and Watauga counties have been doing a great job getting children back in classrooms, but work needs to be done for the rest of the students in the state.
Next to speak was Ballard, who said how thrilled she was to see everyone in person.
She said a lot has been going on in Raleigh since session opened at the end of January.
According to Ballard, one of the first things she did this year was file Senate Bill 37, which allowed the option for parents to put their children back in the classroom. Ballard had filed the bill four weeks prior, which was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
She said that after a year of the pandemic, a lot of learning loss coupled with a decline in social/emotional health in children has occurred.
“I’ve considered it just really imperative and a priority of mine to be sure that we get these kids back in a setting where there’s structure and there’s collaborative thinking and there’s extracurricular kind of activities for them to engage in,” Ballard said. “And we can do this safely and we can do this responsibly. And I think that is one thing that we all need to remember and remind our governor that we can do, that we need to trust our school leaders and our local officials to know how to do this. And they can.”
She added that it is important to remember that teachers are parents too. According to Ballard, teachers have reached out to her and expressed a desire to return to classrooms with their students.
“Those teachers have called and said ‘Well I’m afraid to say anything because I’ve got other teachers that will fuss’,” Ballard said in reference to teacher-shaming.
According to Ballard, she has been fighting and rallying the cry of families and parents.
“I just want you to know that I am continuing to do everything that I can, I am not going to give up,” Ballard said.
NC State Treasure Dale Folwell spoke next saying that the Council of State is dysfunctional.
“I would say this no matter who the governor was, we have not met in person to discuss the important issues of this state in a year,” Folwell said.
He added that citizens in Ashe, Alamance and other counties throughout the state are facing the highest levels of job, food, health and education insecurity and uncertainty that they have faced in their lives.
“The reason that the governor is not doing this is simply one reason, because when the hard questions come he is able to hit a button that says ‘we’re adjourned’,” Folwell said.
He added that if schools are able to fit 24 people on a bus, they could easily fit 10 people in a 600 square foot room.
“We need to have a toothbrush meeting of the Council of State; what that means is that you bring your toothbrush because you don’t know how long you are going to be there,” Folwell said. “So that we can address food insecurities, educational uncertainty and job uncertainty.”
Another thing he addressed was transparency in healthcare. According to Folwell, 20 percent of all of an individual’s income goes toward something that they do not know the price of.
An article recently came out in The Wall Street Journal about surprise billing. An example of this would be when someone has a medical procedure done and an out-of-network doctor is involved. Many times when this occurs, the patient gets a large bill.
Folwell shared some information from the article about the cost of a cesarean section in one hospital. According to the data, the procedure could range from $6,241 to $60,000 depending on individual health plans.
“The discrimination that is going on when people need medical treatment, where they’re charged 10 times more based on what type of insurance card is in their pocket, is unacceptable,” Folwell said. “And it should not be allowed to go on.”
In closing, Folwell thanked everybody for what they did to get him re-elected. He added that he was the first Republican Treasurer elected in NC in 141 years. Folwell also encouraged everybody to visit www.nccash.com, where $912 million is sitting.
Candidate for the NC Republican Party Vice Chair Susan Mill, also addressed the crowd.
Mills lives in Cumberland County and is a public high school teacher. She said she sends out a survey to her students as a well-check and described some of their responses as “heartbreaking.” Many ask when they can come back to school or tell her they are experiencing food insecurity.
“We need those schools open and we need to get back to work,” Mills said. “And we have got to be there and to push it.”
Mills has served as County Party Chair for Cumberland County, Ninth District Vice Chair and was nominated as an elector to the 2020 Electoral College. She has also assisted in numerous campaigns and events for NC GOP and has helped with successful judicial fundraisers and is a former Vice Chair of the state party. Mills is also a past President of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women.
“All politics are local, so if we have a good, strong local party then we are going to have strong district parties and strong district parties are going to make a strong state party,” Mills said.
Local elected officials also addressed the crowd during the convention. First was Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Howell spoke of some upcoming projects at Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. He thanked the past and current county commissioners for their support of ASCO.
He shared how proud he is that ASCO was one of the very few in the area that never shut down due to COVID-19.
“I am proud to be Ashe County’s sheriff; I am proud to be our representative and I am proud to have the staff that I have to continue doing our community events as well as protect our county,” Howell said.
Ashe County Clerk of Court Pam Barlow was also present and shared a few words.
“Someone once said that the clerk of court is the guardian of each county and I fully believe that and I fully take that responsibility with my whole heart,” Barlow said.”
Barlow spoke about how her office also did not close its doors during the pandemic and described her staff as hardworking and dedicated.
“I’ve always said I work a temporary position, because that office existed before I went into it and it will exist after I’m gone,” Barlow said.
BOC Chairman Todd McNeill made a few remarks about how grateful he is to serve Ashe County with his fellow commissioners.
“I’m proud to serve in my home county, where I genuinely believe is the best county in the state and the best state in the country,” McNeill said.
He added how fortunate the BOC is to have the support of legislators in Pickett and Ballard.
McNeill also shared that the county recently received its audit report for last year, which was a clean audit with no over budgeted expenditures.
“We are in extremely sound financial condition, with low debt,” McNeill said. “All of our schools are paid for so we are perfectly positioned to get the ball rolling on our new middle school.”
Commissioner William Sands was unable to attend but sent his regards.
Commissioner Chuck Olive said Ashe County has the luxury of having a full Republican BOC and two Republicans to represent it in the state legislature.
“We do appreciate everything that you do,” Olive said. “You folks are the eyes and ears that tell us what the people of this county need. We can’t be everywhere at once, any success that we have is not us, it is your effort. I just want to take a minute to say ‘thank you’ for all that you do. And anything that you need, please do not hesitate to contact any of us.”
Commissioner Jerry Powers said he was humbled to say that 30 years from the first time he was elected, the people of Ashe County had enough confidence to allow him the opportunity to serve again.
“Check the records, especially check the records when you go to vote for these people from Washington the next time,” Powers said. “We definitely need to get rid of some of the people that’s creating such a stir up there now.”
Treasurer Terry Sexton presented the party’s current balance of $4,105.41.
Executive Officer Tammie Coffey shared that 19 people in attendance signed up to be delegates.
Chairman Jonathan Jordan presented the election of officers.
Several incumbents expressed interest in remaining in their positions, including Jordan as Chairman, Tom Bregger as Vice Chairman and Sexton as Treasurer.
There was a vacancy for Secretary, which Paula Perry made a motion that Vicki Steele fill that position.
This new slate was approved unanimously by the party.
The elected at-large executive committee includes Sandra Monahan, Laymon Perry, Janet Ward, Jerry Abreu and Michael Brown.
Prior to adjourning, the Ashe GOP approved nine resolutions in tandem to be sent to the district and state conventions. The resolutions ranged in topic from preserving electoral integrity to limiting the emergency powers of the NC governor, according to documents provided by the party.
The NC GOP 5th District Convention will be held on April 10 at 11 a.m. in Lenoir and the state party convention will be held June 3-6 at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, N.C.
In closing, Bregger thanked Arvil Scott for allowing the convention to be held in-person at his venue.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege and actually a pleasure to serve this short time as your Vice Chair,” Bregger said.
Jordan spoke about how Republicans have a historic fight and opportunity in the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections.
“This should reinforce the message that we cannot give up and rest on our laurels, our opponents do not, they are relentless,” Jordan said. “We must do the same.”
He encouraged party members to continue raising funds, recruiting volunteers, organizing their precinct and getting their message out.
