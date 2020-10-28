WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its October meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20 at The Loghouse Restaurant in downtown West Jefferson.
The meeting was the party’s final before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. With the campaign winding down, some candidates took the opportunity to speak to those in attendance, while the party kept its members up-to-date on things such as financing, voting and volunteering.
Elected officials and candidates in attendance included Ashe County Commissioners Todd McNeill and Paula Perry, North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard, Ashe County Board of Education candidate Kim Simmons and Rep. Virginia Foxx.
The meeting began with a call to order from party chairman Jonathan Jordan, who handed it over to McNeill for the invocation and Ballard, who lead the pledge of allegiance.
Party Treasurer Terry Sexton gave a short report on the party’s finances, noting they had a healthy balance of $8,711.79.
Up next for the meeting were some words from candidates and elected officials. McNeill and Perry both took the opportunity to update the members in attendance of the Board of Commissioners’ recent activities.
Also speaking was Simmons, who is one of four candidates for the Ashe County Board of Education, running against Josh Roten and incumbents C.B. Jones and Lee Beckworth. Simmons discussed her 27 years as an educator, as well as her plans for more communication and transparency, should she be elected.
Next was Foxx, who spoke about the different experience she has had with this campaign after voting districts had changed around. Foxx is currently running for re-election against democrat David Wilson Brown and constitution party member Jeff Gregory.
Foxx also took the opportunity to campaign for President Donald Trump’s re-election. Foxx said Trump can not win his White House bid without winning North Carolina, adding that the voting numbers from 2016 will not be enough this year.
Moving onto old business, Jordan noted the recent commissioner appointment. A seat was made available after Larry Dix’s resignation in September, which had to be filled by a republican. Jordan praised the executive committee who combed through candidates for a replacement.
Ultimately, the committee’s third choice, Chuck Olive, was appointed to the board in October, with Jordan complimenting the appointment.
Jordan also said a recent event at Mountain View TV in West Jefferson was a success, with a big turnout, before bringing up the Ashe Regency Center’s Walk For Life event in September. Jordan jokingly said he was disappointed not to win a door prize, but that the event was big success overall.
Party Vice Chairman Tom Bregger spoke during the meeting about voting numbers, while also calling on party members to vote and volunteer.
Bregger said that as of the meeting, 2,545 mail-in ballots had been requested, with 1,423 already having been returned. Bregger pointed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as higher voter turn out for the numbers, which were showing to be higher than the 2016 election.
He also noted the importance of local elections, and elections that are closer to Ashe County. He called the race between Trump and challenger Joe Biden a “red herring,” which can distract people from something more important. Bregger said the focus for Ashe County voters should be on races such as the commissioners, as well as Ballard and Foxx’s re-election campaigns.
“Those are the elections and seats that directly affect us and Ashe County,” Bregger said. He also asked for more volunteers to hand out information and place signs at voting locations.
The plan is for volunteers to meet at the party’s headquarters at 409 S. Main Street in Jefferson at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Volunteers will be given bundles of signs and sent out to one of Ashe’s 17 precincts to set them up.
As the meeting wrapped up, Jordan wished the members well and told them the election was almost over, and that they are getting through it.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at The Log House Restaurant at 6 p.m.
