Louise Rye Little Duvall has a wonderful cause for celebration on Dec. 2 as she celebrates her 100th birthday.
Duvall moved to Ashe County from Tazewell, Va. in 1937 after eloping with her first husband, Howard Little at age 17. The couple was married by Lee Dolinger at a baptist church in Helton. During their marriage, they had two children, Rex and Brenda.
Brenda recalls that a highlight of her mother's life has always been maintaining a warm, hospitable someplace where various family members knew they could always come when times became financially tight. This was due to such instances of job losses or during an economic recession.
According to Brenda, one example she recalls of her mother's "gift of hospitality" is the many times when Louise would cease what she was doing midday to cook a meal for strangers passing by who were hungry and down on their luck.
Over the years, Duvall's love of gardening and quilting has brought her great joy. She made quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These quilts have been cherished by all who received them. However, her sacrificial love for her family has been cherished the most.
Some time after the death of her first husband, Howard, she married Guy Duvall of Lansing. Guy had three children with his late wife, Richard, Rita and Linda.
The Duvalls were active members of Sturgill's Baptist Church, which is pastored by the Rev. Lloyd Day.
Louise still maintains many wonderful church friends, who stood in line for her famous chicken and dumplings and butterscotch pies.
Guy passed away several years ago and Louise currently resides at Forest Ridge Assisted Living where the fantastic staff lovingly provides care for her.
