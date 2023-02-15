FLEETWOOD - Ashe resident Andrew Pierce was recently awarded Scouting’s highest rank, the Eagle Scout Rank.
Andrew is the son of Andy and Donna Pierce of Fleetwood. Andrew’s career in scouting began with Cub Pack 221 in September of 2011. He enjoyed the outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, campfires and the Pinewood Derby races. Andrew steadily progressed through the ranks of Bobcat, Tiger, Wolf, and Bear to achieve the Arrow of Light in March of 2015.
Pierce was invited to join Troop 221 as a Webelo in April of 2015. He embraced the opportunity and joined in all the activities with a zeal for adventure. He continued to steadily progress through the ranks of Second, First, Star, and Life Scout. Andrew has completed 52 Merit Badges to date, far exceeding the 21 required to obtain the Eagle Badge.
In October of 2019, Andrew completed his ordeal and became a member of Order of the Arrow, Wahissa Lodge 118. In November of 2019, he found an opportunity to complete his Eagle project for the Ashe County Early College, where he attends school. Andrew and his Troop built picnic tables for the outdoor eating area and corn hole boards for free-time entertainment. He received his Eagle Award in September of 2020, during the height of the Covid pandemic.
In June of 2021, Andrew had the opportunity to join a Troop from Lewisville, North Carolina on a trip to the Philmont National Scout Reservation in Cimmaron, New Mexico. That trip would be one of the highlights of Andrew’s Scouting career. The group camped and hiked for two weeks covering 75 miles of the Scout Reservation.
In June of last year, Andrew and his father had the opportunity to join members from the Lewisville Troop once again, sailing for 10 days in the Bahamas. The group enjoyed snorkeling and sailing the beautiful waters of the Abaco Sound.
Pierce was formally presented his Eagle Scout Award in a ceremony at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in October of 2022 with his family, friends and Troop.
