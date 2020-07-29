Ashe County resident Carol Bennett poses for a photo atop a ladder with her unusually large tomato plant.
Bennett said after planting tomato seeds received from a friend, she translated them into pots where they have continued to grow taller. The tomato vines currently stand at 10 feet tall and continue to grow with plenty of tomatoes on them.
According to absentee gardener, Lise Jenkins E.D., tomatoes can get really huge.
"Hot house tomatoes are often trained to grow on ropes on pulley systems, that are raised to the ceiling as the plant grows. I’ve been in greenhouses with plants many times my height," Jenkins said.
