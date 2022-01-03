ASHE COUNTY — As Ashe County enters the year of 2022, COVID-19 cases take a small rise from previous weeks, standing with 50 active cases as of Jan. 3.
AppHealthCare reported that Ashe had 50 active cases on Jan. 3 along with 47 individuals in quarantine, 67 deaths and a total of 3,986 cases. Watauga had 110 active cases, 36 in quarantine, 45 deaths and a total case count of 7,000. Alleghany had 20 active, 25 in quarantine, eight deaths and a total of 2,019 cases as of Jan. 3.
As of Dec. 17, Ashe County Schools had 23 positive student cases and five positive staff cases. On Jan. 3, the Board of Education voted for masks to become optional in all Ashe County Schools, effective Jan. 5.
Ashe County has a 55 percent fully or partially vaccination rate. AppHealthCare offers vaccination by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970.
They also offer testing by drive-thru Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at each of their clinic locations.
AppHealthCare will release their next situation update on Jan. 7, due to the holiday break.
NCDHHS reported on Jan. 3 that there have been a total of 1,732,568 cases in North Carolina since testing began. At the time of publication, 2,722 individuals were hospitalized. They also reported that 59 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated with 63 percent being partially vaccinated.
Globally, as of Dec. 29, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of Jan. 3, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe County Health Department at (336) 246-9449.
