ASHE COUNTY — As guidelines and recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic see a change in recent weeks, Ashe County has moved from 90 to 105 new cases in a week.
As of Feb. 21, AppHealthCare reported that Ashe has had 105 new cases in the last five days along with 77 total deaths and a cumulative number of 5,845 cases since testing began. Watauga has had 174 new cases reported, 55 deaths and a total of 10,905 cases. Alleghany has continued to be the lowest impacted county between the three with 32 new cases, 12 deaths and a total case count of 2,815.
In the Feb. 18 situation update from AppHealthCare, it was reported that from Feb. 10 to Feb.16, Ashe saw 117 new cases. The positivity rate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 was 19.7 percent, regional hospitalizations had decreased and the vaccination rate for the county has remained at 57 percent.
"On Feb. 17, NCDHHS and Governor Cooper announced updates to their guidance as we move into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to recommend lifting mask requirements in schools and local governments," said AppHealthCare in their update. "It will still be important for masks to be worn in higher risk settings like healthcare facilities, long term care facilities and correctional facilities. It will also be important to help individuals who may be in a setting of higher risk or have concerns about their exposure risk have tools, including high quality, well-fitting masks, to add to their layered protection in addition to being up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations."
They also stated that local trends are improving and statewide metrics show improvement in COVID-like illness visits to hospital emergency departments to more baseline levels.
"As we respond to the current and future pandemic response efforts, we will begin to shift what metrics we review and share on our dashboard and reports to those that help us understand severity of illness or deaths, hospitalization/healthcare resource impacts and monitor COVID-like illness surveillance," AppHealthCare said.
As of Feb. 17, AppHealthCare has administered 15,618 vaccines in Ashe County. 43 percent of the population remains unvaccinated.
Ages five to 11 are now at 19 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 has seen a rate of 49 percent, 25-49 are at 54 percent, ages 50-64 are 63 percent vaccinated, 65-74 are at 74 percent and ages 75 and up are 81 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing and vaccinations Monday through Friday with testing from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. To schedule a vaccine, call (828) 795-1970.
As of Feb. 17, it has been reported that the number hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC) has decreased to 561, the number of patients in the ICU has decreased to 100, the weekly percent of patients on a ventilator as increased to 11 percent and the percent of pediatric hospitalizations has increased to 1.8 percent.
NCDHHS reported on Feb. 18 that North Carolina has had a total of 2,559,793 cases since testing began. At the time of publication, there were 2,634 hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
Globally, as of Feb. 18, there have been 418,650,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,856,224 deaths, reported to WHO. As of Feb. 21, a total of 10,407,359,583 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
