ASHE COUNTY — As of March 14, Ashe County has seen its lowest numbers in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic since its arrival two years ago.
Ashe stood with 13 new cases reported in the last five days, according to AppHealthCare. The death count is 80 and the cumulative total case count is 6,309. In Watauga county, there have been 23 new cases reported to AppHealthCare within the past five days, a total of 58 deaths and 11,965 cases overall. Alleghany has seen eight new cases, 13 deaths and 2,927 cases total since testing began.
Despite the low number of cases in Ashe, as of March 11, community levels were reported high by the CDC. They recommend wearing a mask in public places, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms or are exposed.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer vaccinations and testing at their clinic locations. Over 15.9 thousand vaccines have been administered and over 12.5 tests have been made in Ashe County. Testing can be done by drive-thru, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Vaccinations can be distributed by appointment or walk-in, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 795-1970.
Ages five to 11 have reached a percentage of 19 in vaccinations, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 have reached 51 percent, 25-49 are now at 55 percent, 50-64 have reached 63 percent, 65-74 are at 75 percent and ages 75 and up are at 82 percent.
AppHealthCare reported that 57 percent of Ashe’s population is vaccinated with at least one dose. 43 percent of the population remains unvaccinated.
In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC), there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of March 9. Also as of March 9, 37 adult patients were in the ICU. As of March 6, 14 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. 0.9 percent of the hospitalized were pediatric.
NCDHHS reported on March 14 that there has been a total of 2,611,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. At the time of publication, there were 854 hospitalized.
Globally, as March 14, there have been 456,797,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,043,094 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). As of March 13, a total of 10,712,423,741 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.