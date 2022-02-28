ASHE COUNTY — As of Feb. 28, AppHealthCare has reported that Ashe County has seen 139 reported cases of COVID-19 within the past five days, rising from last week’s total of 105.
AppHealthCare reported that Ashe’s deaths have increased to 78 and the cumulative total of cases has reached 6,153. In Watauga County, there were 114 new cases reported in the last five deaths, 55 deaths overall and a total of 11,718 cumulative cases. Alleghany county has seen 32 new cases in the past five days, 13 deaths and a total of 2,888 confirmed cases.
In the Feb. 25 situation update, AppHealthCare reported that the vaccination rate has remained at 57 percent with 13 percent needed to reach the goal of 70. 43 percent of Ashe’s population is unvaccinated.
The percentage of Ashe vaccinated by age is continuing to rise. Ages five to 11 are now at 19 percent, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 are 49 percent vaccinated, 25-49 are 55 percent vaccinated, 50-64 are at 63 percent, 65-74 are at 74 percent and ages 75 and up are 82 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing and vaccinations Monday through Friday with testing by drive-thru from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. by walk-in or appointment. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970.
In regards to mask mandates being lifted across the country, AppHealthCare stated that is till important for precautions to be taken.
“It will still be important for masks to be worn in higher risk settings like healthcare facilities, long term care facilities and correctional facilities,” said AppHealthCare in their situation update. “It will also be important if you are at higher risk of severe illness, may be in a setting of higher risk or have concerns about your exposure risk, that you have tools, including high quality, well-fitting masks, to add to your layered protection in addition to being up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”
NCDHHS reported on Feb. 25 that there have been 2,583,404 confirmed cases since testing began in North Carolina. At the time of publication, there were 1,861 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to COVID-19.
Globally, as Feb. 25, there have been 430,257,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,922,047 deaths, reported to WHO. As Feb. 27, a total of 10,585,766,316 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
