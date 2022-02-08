ASHE COUNTY — On Feb. 7, AppHealthCare reported that within the past five days, Ashe County has seen 202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the positivity rate reaching 31.7 percent as of Feb. 4.
In Ashe, there have been 76 deaths and a total of 5,545 total cases since testing began, according to AppHealthCare. Watauga has had 490 new cases within the past five days, 53 deaths and a total case count of 10,413. Alleghany has seen 101 new cases in the last five days, 12 deaths and a total of 2,696 confirmed cases.
AppHealthCare’s Feb. 4 situation update stated that there had been 178 reported cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Deaths were reported to reach 76, regional hospitalizations had decreased as of Feb. 3 and the vaccination rate remained at 56 percent.
Ages five to 11 have now reached a rate of 18 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 have a rate of 49 percent, 25-49 now have 54 percent, 50-64 are 62 percent vaccinated, 65-74 are 74 percent vaccinated and ages 75 and up have reached 81 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare has administered 15,591 vaccines in Ashe County as of Feb. 3.
Ashe County Schools reported on Feb. 7 that in the month of January, there were 290 positive students, 60 positive staff, 301 quarantined students and 24 quarantined staff. From Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, there were 67 positive students, 18 positive staff, 121 quarantined students and three quarantined staff.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region has decreased as of Feb. 1, dropping to 1,037, according to AppHealthCare. The number of COVID-19 adult ICU patients in THPC has decreased as of Feb. 1 to 175. The percent of patients on a ventilator in THPC has increased to 11 percent as of Jan. 30 and the percent of pediatric hospitalizations in THPC have remained at 1.3 percent as of Jan. 30.
NCDHHS reported on Feb. 7 that there have been 2,494,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina since testing began. At the time of publication, there were 4,032 patients hospitalized.
Globally, as of Feb. 7, there have been 394,381,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,735,179 deaths, reported to WHO. A total of 10,045,314,770 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
