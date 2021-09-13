ASHE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches for another peak, Ashe County is continuing to contract the virus, standing at 50 active with 101 individuals in quarantine as of Sept. 13.
AppHealthCare has also reported the 54th death since the beginning of the pandemic. Neighboring Alleghany stands at 30 active, 84 in quarantine and six deaths as of Sept. 13. Watauga has 78 active cases, 98 individuals in quarantine and 35 deaths.
In the week of Sept. 4-10, Ashe County Schools reported that 41 students tested positive along with five staff. No numbers on current quarantine have been provided. To keep up with the ACS COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://www.asheschools.org/domain/1939.
Ashe county has continued to remain in the "red" producing a high level of community transmission.
As of AppHealthCare's Sept. 10 situation update, Ashe County currently has a 50 percent vaccination rate with fully or partially vaccinated individuals. 20 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
AppHealthCare offers COVID-19 testing by drive-thru, Monday through Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. at each of their clinic locations in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga. They also offer COVID-19 vaccines by walk-in or appointment, Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. If you choose to walk-in for a vaccine, you may have to wait. In order to lessen your wait time, schedule an appointment by calling (828) 795-1970.
"Get vaccinated to protect yourself against COVID-19 and variants," said AppHealthCare. "With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates. The vaccines are working like they should. They are helping prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. If you get vaccinated, your risk of infection is about 3.5 times lower, your risk of getting ill from COVID is over 8 times lower, and your risk of hospitalization or death is about 25 times lower.
As of Sept. 10, 13,384 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare alone in Ashe.
Percentages continue to rise in each age group. 12-17 year olds have seen a 26 percent rate, 18-24 at 39 percent, 25-49 with 48 percent, 50-64 standing at 59 percent, 65-74 at 71 percent and 75 and up with 74 percent.
In all three counties, as of Sept. 9, 23,023 COVID-19 tests have been administered and 9,680 positive cases have been reported.
Since the Sept. 3 update, cases have dropped from 115 new to 69 new, the positivity rate has decreased from 16.92 percent to 8.51 percent and the number of COVID-19 tests have risen from 678 to 811.
The Ashe County High School football team has been recently monitored with eight cumulative positive cases and zero as of Sept. 10. The last positive result among the cluster was reported on Aug. 24.
The NCDHHS has reported a total of 1,303,390 cumulative cases since testing began. As of noon on Sept. 13, 3,514 individuals were hospitalized due to the virus.
WHO reported globally 224.511 million positive cases along with 4.62 million deaths have been confirmed since testing began. They also reported that a total of 5.534 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, schedule a vaccine or to schedule a test, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe clinic at (336) 246-9449.
