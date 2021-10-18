ASHE COUNTY — As cases have fluctuated over the previous weeks, Ashe has seen a steady 36 active case as of Oct. 18. Demands in testing, the positivity rate and overall new cases have dropped since Oct. 8.
In Ashe, 120 individuals have been directed to quarantine, there have been 57 deaths and a cumulative total of 3,258 reported cases. In Alleghany, there were nine active cases as of Oct. 18, 18 individuals in quarantine, seven deaths and a total of 1,492 cases overall. Watauga takes the lead with 5,865 total cases, 70 active on Oct. 18, 75 in quarantine and a total of 37 deaths.
During the week of Oct. 9 through Oct. 15, Ashe County Schools stated that there were 11 active cases among students and three active cases among staff.
Ashe County has continued to remain in the “red” over the past few months. This represents a high level of community transmission.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing by drive-thru Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each of their clinic locations. No appointment is needed.
They also offer vaccinations by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To lessen your wait time while receiving your vaccine, call AppHealthCare’s COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.
As of Oct. 15, the vaccination rate in Ashe County is 52 percent fully or partially vaccinated. 48 percent of the population remains unvaccinated and 18 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70.
Boosters for Pfizer are now available and the CDC is recommending boosters for:
● Older adults age 65+ and residents living in long-term care facilities,
● Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions,
● Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should, consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider, and
● Adults ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.
“If you are interested in receiving a booster and meet the criteria, you can schedule an appointment with us Monday through Friday by calling our COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970,” said AppHealthCare in their situation update. “We are also planning to have some larger community clinics where we will offer boosters. Once the details are confirmed, we will communicate that information.”
AppHealthCare has administered 13,655 vaccines alone in Ashe County as of Oct. 14.
Since Oct. 8, new cases have dropped from 75 to 51, the positivity rate has decreased from 13.44 percent to 13.11 percent and the demand for testing has lessened from 558 to 389 administered.
Recent clusters and outbreaks include Margate Health and Rehab Center with one active case and a total of 11. The last positive result was reported on Oct. 4. Another outbreak has been seen at Learning Thru Play Too. There is one active case and a total of six. The last positive case was recorded on Oct. 6.
NCDHHS reported at noon on Oct. 18 that there have been a total of 1.45 million positive cases in North Carolina since testing began. Along with the update, they reported that there were 1,852 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Oct. 18 that there have been 240.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4.89 million deaths worldwide. They also reported that there has been a total of 6.54 billion vaccine doses administered across the globe.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic and to schedule test or vaccine, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
