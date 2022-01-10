ASHE COUNTY — With the holiday season coming to an end, AppHealthCare has updated Ashe County’s COVD-19 numbers, positivity rate and more.
According to the AppHealthCare Jan. 7 situation update, Ashe had 149 new cases from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1., while 84 percent of those cases were in those who are unvaccinated. The positivity rate from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 was 24.71 percent. Current regional hospitalizations have increased as of Jan. 6, and 56 percent of the county population is partially or fully vaccinated.
The transmission rate continues to be high for Ashe. AppHealthCare stated that, “the sharp increase in cases is largely due to the Omicron variant which is able to spread very easily from person to person. While we don’t know the exact percentage of Omicron cases locally since there is a delay in sequencing, it is safe to assume the majority of the cases are the Omicron variant. In areas of high transmission, wear a mask in indoor public places to decrease the spread. The majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.”
AppHealthCare is currently working on editing and reevaluating data on their dashboard, leaving active cases out until later this week.
COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available for all COVID-19 vaccines. They will increase your immune response and extend your protection. If you are eligible, we encourage you to get a booster as soon as possible.
Everyone ages 12 and older can get a booster shot:
● 5 months after your 2nd dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,
● 5 months after your 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine; or
● 2 months after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
AppHealthCare reported that they have administered 15,454 vaccines in Ashe County as of Jan. 6.
To get a vaccine, make an appointment or walk in at any of AppHealthCare’s clinic locations Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To receive a test by drive-thru, visit AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Vaccine percentages continue to go up across the board of different age groups.
In the realm of clusters and outbreaks, there have been three reported clusters in Ashe.
Mountain View Elementary School had an outbreak with seven cumulative cases as of Dec. 13. No new cases were reported thereafter.
Margate Health and Rehab has had three cumulative cases as of Jan. 3. One is still active.
Generations Ashe has had two cumulative cases as of Jan. 4. Both of those cases are still active.
NCDHHS reported as of Jan. 10 that North Carolina has seen 1,887,560 cumulative cases. At the time of publication, 3,850 individuals were hospitalized in the state.
Globally, as Jan. 10, there have been 305,914,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,486,304 deaths, reported to WHO. As of Jan. 9, a total of 9,126,987,353 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 situation in Ashe County, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
