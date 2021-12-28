ASHE COUNTY — As the Holiday season comes to a close, Ashe County is seeing a decrease in active cases.
As of Dec. 28, AppHealthCare reported that Ashe had 26 active cases, 73 individuals in quarantine, 66 deaths and a total of 3,834 cases. Watauga reported 62 active cases, had 45 in quarantine, 45 deaths and 6,755 cases total. Alleghany reported one new death, totaling at eight, 22 active cases, 52 in quarantine and a cumulative total of 1,957 cases.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported that North Carolina has had around 7,780 new cases in the past week including an increase in the statewide positivity rate of 10.19 percent. Of the population in the state, 59.70 percent are fully vaccinated.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing by drive-thru, Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. along with vaccines by walk-in or appointment, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970.
Globally, as of Dec. 27, there have been 279,114,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,397,580 deaths, reported to WHO. As of Dec. 23, a total of 8,649,057,088 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
