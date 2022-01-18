ASHE COUNTY — As cases continue to rise all over the country and world, Ashe County is seeing an increase in active cases, deaths and cumulative totals.
As of Jan. 14, Ashe County stood with 212 new cases that had been reported within the past five days, according to AppHealthCare. Total cases have reached 4,437 and deaths have reached 70. Alleghany County has had 116 new cases within the past five days, along with an increase to 11 deaths and a total of 2,239. In Watauga, there were 538 new cases in the last five days, 45 deaths and a cumulative total of 8,124.
In AppHealthCare’s Jan. 14 situation update, they reported that the positivity rate has increased to 29.17 percent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5. Current regional hospitalizations have increased and the percentage of vaccinations in the county have remained at 56 percent.
In a statement, AppHealthCare said, “we are currently experiencing a very high community transmission and a large increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. This is the highest number of cases and increase in trends that we have ever experienced during this pandemic. We urge everyone to take precautions and actions now to limit the spread of the virus.”
Fifty-six percent of Ashe County is fully or partially vaccinated with 44 percent unvaccinated. Fourteen percent is needed to reach the goal of 70 percent.
Ages 5 to 11 have now seen 17 percent vaccination status. Ages 12-17 are 31 percent vaccinated, ages 18-24 are at 47 percent, 25-49 are 54 percent vaccinated, 50-64 are at 62 percent, 65-74 are at 74 percent and ages 75 and up are 79 percent vaccinated.
To receive a vaccine from AppHealthCare, make an appointment or walk in at any of their clinic locations from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For testing, visit AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to test by drive-thru.
AppHealthCare has administered 15,480 vaccines in Ashe County as of Jan. 13.
Current outbreaks in the county include Margate Health and Rehab with six active cases and a total of nine cases. The last positive result was reported on Jan. 10. Generations Ashe has one active cases with two cumulative cases. The last positive test was reported on Jan. 4.
NCDHHS has reported that as of Jan. 14, North Carolina has had a total of 2,011,302 positive cases since testing began. At the time of publication, there were 4,381 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Globally, as Jan. 17, there have been 326,279,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,536,609 deaths, reported to WHO. As Jan. 17, a total of 9,395,059,118 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
