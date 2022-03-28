ASHE COUNTY — On March 28, it was reported that Ashe County has seen a total of six new reported cases within the past five days, according to AppHealthCare. It was also reported that beginning April 1, drive-thru testing will no longer be offered through AppHealthCare in Ashe and Alleghany.
As of March 28, Ashe County had a total of 6,350 cumulative cases and 80 deaths. Watauga County has seen 20 new positive cases reported within the past five days, 59 deaths and a total of 12,139 cases overall. Alleghany has reported one new case in the past five days, has had 13 deaths and a cumulative total of 2,975 cases.
In AppHealthCare’s March 25 situation update, they stated that they would no longer offer drive-thru testing in Ashe and Alleghany.
“Beginning April 1, drive-thru testing for Ashe and Alleghany locations will no longer be offered,” said AppHealthCare. “If you are sick with COVID-19 symptoms and need a COVID-19 test, please call us at (828) 795-1970 to schedule a sick visit. If you need a COVID-19 test for a work or travel requirement, a free at-home test kit will be offered to you, while supplies last. COVID-19 testing for Watauga will remain the same.”
They also reported that there will be changes to their dashboards and situation updates.
The AppHealthCare data dashboard will no longer include individual case data (cumulative case count, new cases and deaths) and will shift to focus on key metrics that better help them understand the current situation and monitor data to prevent severe illness. The COVID-19 situation updates will be published monthly on the first Friday of each month.
Ashe County has recently shifted from a high level of transmission to a medium level of transmission, according to the CDC. Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is still recommended by AppHealthCare and the CDC.
As of March 24, Ashe County has increased one percent in the vaccination rate. Ashe’s population is now 58 percent vaccinated with 42 percent remaining unvaccinated. Over 16,000 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare alone in Ashe County.
Ages five to 11 have reached 19 percent vaccinated, ages 12 to 17 are at 33 percent, ages 18-24 are 51 percent vaccinated, ages 25-49 are at 56 percent vaccinated, ages 50 to 64 have reached a percentage of 64 percent, ages 65 to 74 are at 76 percent and ages 75 and up are 83 percent vaccinated.
The Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC), which includes Ashe, Watauga, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery and more, is continuing to be monitored by NCDHHS.
As of March 23, there were 170 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the THPC. Also as of March 23, 27 adult patients were in the ICU. 11 percent of patients in the THPC were on a ventilator as of March 23 and 2.7 percent of patients were pediatric as of March 20.
Globally, as of March 25, there have been 476,374,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,108,976 deaths, reported to WHO. As of March 27, a total of 11,054,362,790 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, testing and vaccinations, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
