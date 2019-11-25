WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center has announced trips planned for 2020, in conjunction with the Ina Cox Travel Club.
The first on the schedule is May 4-7, 2020. That trip will head to The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Williamstown, Ky. The Ark Encounter is a full-sized replica of Noah’s ark.
Up next is the June 10-23, 2020, trip, which will head to see the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, the Hoover Dam and other stops along the way. That will be followed by an Aug. 11-21, 2020, visit to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick and Bar Harbor, Maine.
The final trip on the agenda is Dec. 3-9, 2020. A hallmark of American tourism, the trip will be to New York City.
All trips, which will be by motor coach, will leave from and return to the Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center. A $75 deposit is due per trip upon registration.
For pricing and more information, call or text Ina Cox at (336) 977-2256, go online to www.grouptrips.com/inacoxtravelclub, or visit the Ashe Senior Center office at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson.
