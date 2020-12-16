WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe Services for Aging, Inc., recently announced that it has completed a major rebranding, resulting in a new name, new logo and a redesigned website.
The rebrand to Generations Ashe reflects the organization’s need for an identity that better describes who they are and what they do.
Since 1977, the organization has been faithfully serving Ashe County with a compassionate, driving purpose of meeting the needs of the community.
Today, their passion for people continues to be the center of their mission: Connecting people. Embracing challenges. Enriching lives from generation to generation.
In addition to changing the name of the organization to Generations Ashe, they have also released a new logo and redesigned website.
Patricia Calloway, Executive Director said, “The name ‘Ashe Services for Aging’ has served us well for decades and was reflective of our focus on services for the latter part of the lifespan. Since adopting that name, many things have changed for our organization, from the addition of an intergenerational day program to our assisted living community for those who need more support. Our existing name no longer captured the scope of our reach within Ashe County.”
“Our new name, Generations Ashe, further strengthens our longstanding commitment to bringing people of all ages together through social gatherings, volunteer opportunities, and educational events,” Calloway added. “Our hope is that our vision of a community where all generations share in the power of connections through life’s journey will be achieved.”
Generations Ashe remains committed to meet people where they are and to assist them in whatever stage of life they may find themselves. The organization’s new tag line reads, “Where age is just a number”, a reflection of their renewed commitment to embracing and serving all ages.
Visit www.generationsashe.org to explore their updated website and new brand.
