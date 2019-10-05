On Thursday, Oct. 10, Ashe Services For Aging Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraiser, “Taste of the Mountains.” Ashe County residents will have the opportunity to dine out at some wonderful local restaurants and at the same time help raise money for Ashe Services for Aging Home Delivered Meals Program.
Ashe Services For Aging is constantly seeing an increased need for more home delivered meals but with budget cuts they are not able to serve everyone who could benefit from these services. Each year, people in need of meals have to be put on a waiting list due to unavailable funding.
Currently, we serve 74 clients with 29 volunteers who graciously give their time to deliver the meals. The volunteers help prepare and pack the meals, which consist of a meat, vegetable, fruit, bread and milk. This is one-third of the daily nutritional value, as set forth by the Food and Drug Administration. These elderly folks are homebound and for some, this is the only hot meal they will receive for the day.
Our drivers deliver Monday through Friday all year with the exception of holidays and severe weather. The 29 volunteers deliver on 7 routes ranging from Crumpler, Baldwin, West Jefferson, Helton, East Jefferson, Jefferson, Big Horse Creek and recently Scottsville. These volunteers drive hundreds of miles each week. The laughter, hugs, and conversation, bring smiles to both the volunteers and the people they are delivering the meals to.
To address the lack of funding and the need for more home delivered meals, Ashe Services for Aging Foundation came up with a way to help with this need called, “Taste of the Mountains”. Local restaurants are asked if they would like to participate by agreeing to donate 10 percent of their sales for either breakfast, lunch, dinner or all day to help with their Home Delivered Meals Program. This year we have 21 restaurants who have graciously agreed to participate. They include: Bantam Chef, Black Jack’s Pub & Grill, Bobby D’s, Bohemia, Boondock’s, Hardee’s, Havana Café, Hillbilly Grill, Hole Lotta Doughnuts, Loghouse at Smithey’s, Louise’s Sweet “T” Café, Mexican Kitchen, New River Brewing, Plaza Del Sol, River House, Salerno’s, Shatley Springs, Subway (both locations), Sweet & Savory, The Hotel Tavern, and Winner’s Circle. Our Corporate and Community Sponsors consist of: Ashe County Transportation Authority, Blue Ridge Energy, Boone Family Funeral Home, Miller Insurance Agency, Reeves DiVenere Wright (Attorneys at Law), Skyline/Skybest, W.J. Office and WKSK.
Everyone is invited to dine at the participating restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 10, and help support efforts to raise money for meals for the older adults who are homebound in the county. For more information, and to see the dining participation times, visit www.asheaging.com or call (336) 246-2461. To make a donation to the Home Delivered Meals Program or to learn about how to become a volunteer driver, call Brenda Phillips at (336) 246-2461.
