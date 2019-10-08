WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe Services for Aging held its annual Fuel Assistance Fundraiser in downtown West Jefferson, Friday, Oct. 4, to raise money for heating needs in Ashe County.
Throughout the day, Ashe Services for Aging volunteers stood at intersections in downtown West Jefferson collecting donations. Last year, the fundraiser received just less than $5,000 in donations, according to Angelia Burkett of the ASA.
“In the winter time, we have a lot of people who need some assistance with their fuel,” Burkett said. “We try to do this fundraiser every fall to help them out.”
The Fuel Assistance Fundraiser has been helping meet fuel needs in Ashe County since 2008, according to Lisa Osborne of ASA, though the roadside event was started four years ago. Burkett said the event serves as the ASA’s only actual fundraiser for fuel assistance.
As a nonprofit, ASA provides a variety of in-home, recreational and nutrition services for senior citizens, low-income and disabled adults in Ashe County. The fuel assistance programs provides aid for a number of people who participate in ASA’s services, whether they use electric-, wood- or oil-based heating, on a needs-based request, Burkett said.
“Whatever kind of heat they have, we try to meet that need,” Burkett said.
Burkett added that the roadside fundraiser has received the most response in the past, and that it continues to be a success.
“There are a lot of generous people, so we enjoy it,” Burckett said.
Osborne said that the fundraiser meets an immediate need for their clients once temperatures begin to drop. This year, their goal was to raise $5,000 through the fundraiser. That goal was surpassed by more than $700.
In total, the Fuel Assistance Fundraiser received $5,743.50, according to Osborne, in conjunction with their online fundraiser on Facebook, which has raised $560 so far.
“The employees of Ashe Services for Aging would like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Ashe County,” Osborne said.
The online fundraiser is available through Oct. 31, Osborne said. For more information about Ashe Services for Aging, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.asheaging.com.
