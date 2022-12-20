featured Ashe Shrine Club welcomes newest officers at annual Christmas party Staff report Dec 20, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Past Oasis Potentate Mike Neaves installs Ashe Shrine Club Officers for 2023. Photo submitted Ashe Shrine Club President Alex Edmisten with Board of Directors member John Brown. Photo submitted Ashe Shrine Club President Alex Edmisten with Board of Directors member Mike Adams. Photo submitted Ashe Shrine Club President Alex Edmisten with Board of Directors member Larry Hodgson. Photo submitted Ashe Shrine Club President Alex Edmisten with Treasurer Jim Barlow. Photo submitted Board of Directors member Ken Blevins presenting Alex Edmisten a plaque of recognition for the past two years of serving as president. Photo submitted Special thank you to all the residents and staff of Margate Health & Rehab for their annual Toy Drive for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday night, Dec. 10, the Ashe Shrine Club held its annual Christmas party and welcomed its newest officers for the upcoming year.Officer installation was conducted by by Illustrious Sir Past Potentate Mike Neaves.The Ashe Shrine Club would like to send its congratulations to all the new officers and directors for 2023.The club would also like to extend a special thank you to all the residents and staff of Margate Health & Rehab for there annual Toy Drive for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ashe Shrine Club Officer Staff Rehab Resident Special Mike Neaves × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Two unrelated axe threats results in two separate arrests Leadership Ashe congratulates newest graduates Ashe County arrest reports Two Ashe County youth football players invited to D1 Nation All-American Bowl Ashe County Schools receives $10,000 for Badger Family Scholarship Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
