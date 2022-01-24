ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, jumping nearly to 100 new cases within the past week.
On Jan. 24, AppHealthCare reported that Ashe has had 305 new cases reported in the past five days, a large leap from the 212 new cases reported on Jan. 18. Ashe has had 73 deaths and a cumulative total of 4,983 cases. Watauga County has seen 639 new cases in the last five days, one new death, now standing at 46 and a total of 9,106 cumulative cases. In Alleghany, the numbers are lower with 92 new cases reported in the past five days, 12 deaths and a total of 2,434 confirmed cases.
Ashe County Schools made the decision to utilize remote learning on Jan. 24 due to staffing shortages. There has been no update as to whether remote learning will continue throughout the remainder of the week.
”We are hopeful to be back in person on Tuesday, Jan. 25,” the school system posted via Facebook. “Thank you for your patience as we navigate the winter months and COVID-19 together.”
In the Jan. 21 situation update, AppHealthCare reported that from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, Ashe saw 188 new cases. The positivity rate between Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 was 28 percent, regional hospitalizations have increased and the vaccination percent has remained at 56 percent with 44 percent unvaccinated.
Ages five to 11 are now sitting with an 18 percent vaccination rate, ages 12-17 are at 31 percent, 18-24 have a rate of 48 percent, 25-49 have 54 percent vaccinated, 50-64 are at 62 percent, 65-74 sit with 74 percent and ages 75 and up are at 80 percent vaccinated, as reported by AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing and vaccinations. For testing by drive-thru, visit any AppHealthCare clinic location Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. For vaccinations by walk in or appointment, visit AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970.
As of Jan. 18, AppHealthCare reported that there were 1,089 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region (THPC). The number of adult ICU patients decreased to 188 in THPC. The weekly COVID-19 Hospital Severity Trend: percent of patients on a ventilator in THPC was 11 percent as of Jan. 16. The percent of pediatric hospitalizations in THPC was 1.7 percent as of Jan. 16.
In regards to new cases per week by vaccination status, during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 16 percent of cases were in those who are fully vaccinated and 84 percent were unvaccinated, according to AppHealthCare.
Outbreaks and clusters in the county include Forest Ridge, a long term care facility, which has seen seven cumulative cases and one active case as of Jan. 19.
NCDHHS reported on Jan. 24 that there has been 2,290,179 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. They also reported that there were 4,896 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 24.
Globally, as Jan. 24, there have been 349,641,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,592,266 deaths, reported to WHO. As of Jan. 24, a total of 9,620,105,525 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.